Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): The 2021-22 season of the Indian Women's League is all set to kick off on Friday with simultaneous kickoffs as PIFA Sports FC take on Kickstart FC at the Capital Ground, while SSB Women FC faces Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground.

The Indian Arrows Women's Team, AIFF's developmental side containing the young and rising stars of women's football, will also make its debut in the IWL this time, as they take on Sirvodem SC here at the Kalinga Stadium on the same day.

The IWL will consist of 66 matches, with 11 teams fighting it out against each other. The teams will play in a round-robin format, with each side facing the others once, and the side with the most number of points at the end of the campaign will be crowned champions.

Gokulam Kerala FC, who are the defending champions, having won the previous edition of the IWL in Bengaluru in 2020, will begin their campaign on April 16 at the Capital Ground, where they face Odisha Police. (ANI)

