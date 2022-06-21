New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Indian women's team on Tuesday won five medals to end their 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship campaign with a total of eight gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.

Bouts in 5 weight categories of women wrestling were held and the following women wrestlers won the medals: Ritika (43 kg, Gold), Ahilaya Shinde (49 kg, Gold), Siksha (57 kg Gold), Priya (73 kg, Gold), and Pulkit (65 kg, Silver).

Team India won the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship title with a total of 235 points while Japan had to be content with the runners-up trophy with 143 points and Mongolia finished third with 138 points.

In addition, the competitions in 3 weight categories of Free Style were also held and Parwinder Singh won Gold in 80kg while Narender won Silver in 71 kg.

The competition in the remaining seven weight categories of Free Style will be held on Wednesday. (ANI)

