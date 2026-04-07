New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): In what will be remembered as a landmark campaign for Indian youth football, Minerva Academy FC delivered a historic performance at the prestigious 2026 MIC Cup U-15 tournament, finishing an impressive fifth against some of the world's finest academies.

Drawn into what many described as the "group of death," Minerva Academy faced elite European opposition from the outset, according to a release. Yet, rising to the occasion with fearless intent and tactical maturity, the young Warriors dominated the group stage--winning all three matches and topping Group B with a perfect nine points and a goal difference of +7.

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Carrying their momentum into the knockout stages, Minerva produced another commanding performance in the Round of 32, defeating Canadian side Braves d'Ahuntsic by 4-0 to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Their journey continued to capture global attention as, in the Round of 16, Minerva stunned one of Europe's biggest names, Liverpool FC, with a sensational 6-0 victory--an emphatic statement that echoed across the tournament and firmly established their credentials on the global stage.

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The quarter-final clash against UE Figueres proved to be a fiercely contested battle. Despite a spirited performance, Minerva narrowly fell 2-1, bringing an end to their title ambitions but not before leaving an indelible mark with their style, resilience, and attacking brilliance.

Beyond results, the campaign was a testament to the academy's growing stature in world football. Notably, Raj Singh Wahengbam emerged among the tournament's top goal scorers, sharing the spotlight with leading talents from top European academies--further highlighting the quality being nurtured within Indian football.

In an interesting twist of competition dynamics, two of Minerva's group-stage opponents--EF Santa Ana and Kaptiva Sports Academy--progressed to face each other in the consolation final, where EF Santa Ana edged a 1-0 victory, underlining the competitive strength of Minerva's group.

Finishing fifth in such an elite tournament is not just a result--it is a statement. A statement that Minerva Academy FC is no longer just participating on the international stage, but competing, dominating, and earning respect among the world's best.

This campaign will stand as a defining chapter in the academy's journey--one that signals the arrival of Indian youth football on the global map. (ANI)

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