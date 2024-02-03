Pebble Beach (US), Feb 3 (PTI) Indian American Sahith Theegala carded 67 in the second round to rise to the tenth spot at the halfway mark of the USD 20 million AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Theegala, runner-up at the season-opening Sentry, made up for his first round 70 and is now 5-under for 36 holes with rounds of 70-67.

Korea's Si Woo Kim, who was fourth after the first round, dropped to Tied-10th as his putter went cold.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (64), Sweden's Ludvig Aberg (65), and Belgium's Thomas Detry (70), who all played at par-71 Pebble Beach Golf Links, share the 36-hole lead on 11-under.

The final two rounds will be played at Pebbles Beach.

Scheffler, who opened with a 69, had a super round on his way to an 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the low round of the week.

Aberg began his round by making putts of 40, 35 and 30 feet on the opening four holes. That carried the Swede to a 65. Scheffler and Aberg were joined by Thomas Detry, who lost a few shots coming in at Pebble Beach for a 70.

The 25-year-old Kim, seeking his fifth PGA Tour title, ground out a 1-under 71 at Spyglass Hills Golf Course as he stayed on the leaders' coattails in the second Signature event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Season.

Kim was frustrated with his flatstick as he took 32 putts, six more than his opening round.

The iconic PGA TOUR tournament, AT&T Pebble Beach involves the participation of the amateurs over the first two rounds.

Another Korean star, Tom Kim, hauled himself back into contention after carding a bogey-free 67, with four of his five birdies coming on the back nine at Spyglass Hills Golf Course. He jumped 21 spots to tied 18th on 6-under 138.

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei signed for a 68 at Spyglass Hills to sit on T34 on 140 alongside Korean S.H. Kim, who carded a successive 70 at Pebble Beach.

Patrick Cantlay was poised to join the leaders except for missing a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th at Pebble Beach, and then hitting his tee shot on the 18th onto the rocks, forcing him to scramble for a hard-earned par and a 70. He was one shot behind.

Justin Thomas despite a poor day on the green was two shots behind as a storm, rain and wind are expected over the weekend.

Nick Dunlap, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion who turned pro after he won The American Express two weeks ago, continued to have a rough time. He shot 74 at Spyglass Hill and was at the bottom of the leaderboard.

