Beroun (Czech Rep), Jun 23 (PTI) Amandeep Drall, who began the week with a stunning 8-under 64, finished the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open with rounds of 72-73 and ended T-46th at the end of the tournament.

It was Amandeep's first cut of the season and the second start of the year after losing her card last year. Amandeep will now play the Amundi German Masters next week.

Also finishing in similar 46th place were Diksha Dagar (68) and Tvesa Malik (68), while Hitaashee Bakshi (74) was T-62 and Sneha Singh (72) was T-65.

Amandeep had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in 73, while Diksha had six birdies against two bogeys and Tvesa Malik had five birdies against one bogey in her 4-under card.

South African Casandra Alexander carded a final round of 10-under 62 including a chip-in for an eagle on the 18th at Royal Beroun to secure a two-shot victory. Cassandra's 62 was a course record.

Alexander, six back before the start of play, went bogey-free carding six birdies and two magnificent eagles to secure a two-shot victory on 17-under par.

As the leading group struggled to find birdies on the final round, Alexander capitalised at the low-scoring Royal Beroun going out in 31 (-5) to storm into contention.

This was followed by a birdie at the 10th before two more at the 15th and 16th to help her draw level with overnight leader Kim Metraux from Switzerland.

Then on the 18th she hit her second shot into the par-5 through the back of the green.

After that Alexander chipped in for eagle. It was a breakthrough victory for Alexander.

Her opponents were unable to match the clubhouse target on 17-under par.

Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes was the closest with a chip-in eagle attempt of her own on the 18th.

In second place on 15-under par was Sobron Galmes and English rookie Esme Hamilton.

In a tie for fourth were Kim Metraux, France's Perrine Delacour, Wales' Darcey Harry, Spain's Nuria Iturrioz and Germany's Laura Fuenfstueck.

