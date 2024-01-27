Cairo, Jan 27 (PTI) India's Arjun Babuta and Sonam Maskar combined to claim the silver medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

The Indian pair scored 14 in the gold medal contest and finished two points behind Seonaid Mcintosh and Dean Bale (16) of Great Britain.

Germany's Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich prevailed over Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg to win the bronze medal 17-15.

Sonam-Babuta topped the qualification with a total score of 632.3 while the eventual gold medallists from Britain were second.

