Las Palmas will be hosting Real Madrid in La Liga with the latter looking to secure the top place in the points table. The Los Blancos are currently second with 51 points from 20 games, one short of Girona and having played a game less. With four wins out of their last five matches, Carlo Ancelotti’s men look in sublime form. The exit from Copa Del Rey at the hands of city rivals Atletico Madrid was their only blemish in recent times but the team will now try and shift their focus on securing the La Liga and Champions League. La Palmas head into the game on the back of a two-game winning run and are 8th in the standings. They will be hoping to gain some momentum and push for Europa League qualification this term. Las Palmas versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 8:45 pm IST. Copa del Rey 2023–24: Atletico Madrid Back in Spanish Cup Semifinals Seven Years Later As VAR Denies Stoppage-Time Penalty for Sevilla (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

Julian Araujo is suspended for the tie and will not feature for Las Palmas while there is no guarantee Daley Sinkgraven will be part of the matchday squad as he struggles with illness. Sandro Ramirez is likely to be deployed as the lone striker with Maximo Perrone, Javier Munoz, and Kirian Rodriguez as the central midfielders. Alvaro Valles in goal should expect a busy day at work.

Real Madrid will be without their talisman Jude Bellingham, who is suspended following the accumulation of yellow cards. Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr will be the two-man frontline for the visitors with Brahim Diaz as the attacking midfielder. Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will be tasked with maintaining the tempo of the contest. Spanish Judge Rules Luis Rubiales To Face Trial for Kissing Jenni Hermoso at Women’s World Cup.

When is Las Palmas vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid are set to take on Las Palmas in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, January 27. The Las Palmas vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Gran Canaria Stadium, Canary Islands.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Las Palmas vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network but the Las Palmas vs Real Madrid match will not be available on TV on the Sports 18 Network channels due to other commitments.

How to Get Live Streaming of Las Palmas vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Las Palmas vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. Las Palmas will be difficult to break down considering their recent form but Real Madrid are likely to secure all three points here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).