New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Indian men's lacrosse sixes team, led by Anudeep Reddy, clinched a historic gold medal, marking India's first-ever Asian championship title in men's lacrosse. The campaign culminated in a dominant 9-2 victory over Iraq in the final, highlighting India's growing tactical control and confidence in the Olympic format, according to a release from the Lacrosse Association of India (LAI).

The progress in India's Lacrosse was evident at the Asian Lacrosse Games 2026, held from February 1-5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where India recorded one of its most successful international outings.

Anudeel Reddy holds a unique place in Indian lacrosse history, having previously served as India's first-ever men's field lacrosse team captain before taking on a leadership role in lacrosse sixes. His experience and exposure to international playing environments contributed to the team's composure and adaptability across matches.

India's success in Riyadh was further strengthened by the women's lacrosse team, led by Sunita, which also secured a gold medal. The women's side delivered a commanding performance in the final, registering a 22-5 win, completing a double-gold finish for India at the Games.

India's Asian campaign was supported by LAI, under the leadership of CEO Tausif Ahmad Lari, with tournament operations and on-ground coordination overseen by Chief Operating Officer Saurabh Vetal. The combined focus on administration, logistics, coaching, and technical preparation allowed athletes to perform with clarity and consistency.

With lacrosse returning to the Olympics through the sixes format in Los Angeles 2028, India's double-gold performance at the Asian level arrives at a critical moment. The results strengthen India's position within the continental structure and highlight the country's growing potential in a sport that values discipline, adaptability, and teamwork.

From a game built around a simple crosse to a modern Olympic discipline, lacrosse continues to evolve--and India's recent success suggests it is beginning to carve out a meaningful place in that global journey.

Internationally, lacrosse is played in three formats. Field lacrosse is the traditional outdoor version, played 10-a-side, emphasising structure, endurance, and tactical systems. Box lacrosse is an indoor, high-contact format played within enclosed arenas, emphasising physicality and close-quarter play. Lacrosse sixes, the newest format, is played with fewer players, shorter matches, and continuous action, making it particularly suited to international tournaments and the Olympic format.

India's international development has so far been driven by field lacrosse and lacrosse sixes, with recent performances marking a clear step forward. (ANI)

