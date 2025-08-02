New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 medalists, Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy, in New Delhi today. Indian chess prodigy Divya and veteran Grandmaster (GM) Koneru made the nation proud with a dominant performance at the recently concluded tournament in Batumi, Georgia.

Mandaviya personally felicitated Divya Deshmukh, who also became the 88th Grandmaster of the country and the 4th Indian woman to become a Grandmaster, on becoming the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup, as well as the youngest ever to do so. Koneru Humpy joined the ceremony virtually.

Also Read | Argentina vs Uruguay, Copa America Femenina 2025 Third-Place Play-Off Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch ARG-W vs URU-W Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

"Grandmasters like you will serve as inspiration for the new generation. More youngsters will take interest in sports, especially a mind sport like chess. Chess may be considered one of India's gifts to the world, and has been played since ancient times. I firmly believe that many daughters of India will rise in the world by drawing inspiration from both of you," the Union Minister said, according to an official release.

"I've read about Humpy and I know that she has inspired many in her journey. She has played a long and distinguished innings. I remember going home and watching her games with my children," Mandaviya added.

Also Read | 'You Can't Talk Like That' Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

The FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, held from July 5-28 in Batumi, saw a historic all-Indian final between 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh and seasoned GM Koneru Humpy. This marked the first time that two Indian women reached the final, and is also the first-ever Women's World Cup title for India.Divya, hailing from Nagpur, defeated Humpy in a tense tiebreak after two drawn classical games. She also secured her first GM norm during the event, defeating top players like Zhu Jiner, Harika Dronavalli, and Tan Zhongyi.

"I am very happy that the title has come to India. Koneru played very well but I was lucky that I won. For me, the biggest joy was in knowing that no matter who won, the title would come to India," stated Divya.

"Today I feel so happy to be felicitated by Hon'ble Minister because this motivates athletes and gives youngsters the message that they have the support of the country. I also want to thank Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry for the constant support to chess. Sustained encouragement of this kind will help the game grow in the country", she added.

The seasoned Koneru Humpy, who became a GM at the age of 15 in 2002, recalled her experiences. "It was a very long and exhaustive tournament and I am happy that I was able to play till the end. India dominated the finals with chess players from two generations facing each other, and the title came to India."

With India also set to host the FIDE Men's World Cup 2025 in Goa this October, Mandaviya expressed positivity about the country's sporting landscape.

"India's victory in the Women's Chess World Cup is not only a testament to the sporting prowess of Bharat, but also highlights the sports ecosystem that Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has established in the country. The government is not merely supporting sports on paper, but ensuring deep and structured support on the ground. A roadmap has been prepared to that effect. Several reforms will be seen in the coming days. Just last month, we had the announcement of the Khelo Bharat Niti. Now, a National Sports Governance Bill will be considered in Parliament to bring about good governance in sports. After its passage and implementation, the nation will witness further growth in sports development," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)