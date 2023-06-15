Jakarta [Indonesia], June 15 (ANI): Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinal of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2023 on Thursday with a win over compatriot and Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen.

Kidambi defeated Lakshya by 21-17, 22-20. Kidambi was dominant over his younger challenger and conquered it within two straight games.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu's disappointing season continued with a loss to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying.

The Olympic medalist Sindhu lost by 21-18, 21-16 within two straight games.

Sindhu exited the tournament in the second round/round of 16, continuing her string of disappointing performances which also saw her exit in first round many times.

Priyanshiu Rajawat, Prannoy HS and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will be in action later.

Earlier, Indian shuttler Lakshya advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open by defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday.

Lakshya defeated the Malaysian player 21-17, 21-13.

Kidambi also advanced to the second round as he defeated Lu Guang Zu in two straight games by 21-13, 21-19.

Priyanshu Rajawat also received an entry into the second round after Kunlavut Vitidsarn gave him a walkover.

In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the competition after losing to An se Young 21-10, 21-04.

Indonesia Open started on June 13 and will go on till June 18. (ANI)

