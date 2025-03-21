Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Albin Ingestrom and Bhowmick Divyanshi emerged as standout performers on Day 3 of the Dream Sports Championship U15 Table Tennis tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, as group stage action intensified across multiple tables, as per the DSC press release.

In the boys' competition, Ingestrom swept through Group 6 with a perfect 3-0 record, dispatching AdhrIth D and Mondal Himon Kumar in commanding fashion. Kantanut Petsunthad matched this dominance in Group 4, where he recorded straight-set victories against Mahalanabish Gem and Nayak Eshaan.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB IPL 2025: What Happened Last Time Kolkata Knight Riders Played Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League Tournament Opener?.

Group 3 produced the day's most dramatic encounters, with Surapureddy Trishal Raj Kumar edging past Kashyap Abheek 3-2 in a thriller. Aaron Nguyen also fought back to secure a 3-2 victory against Sinai Caro Chandan in the same group.

Ritvik Gupta continued his impressive form in Group 1, registering convincing wins over Tulsani Prateek and Mugunthan. Meanwhile, Mandal Bishal, Nawarange Atharva, and Rawat Sahil maintained perfect records in their respective groups.

Also Read | F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton Takes First Ferrari Pole for Chinese GP Sprint Race.

On the girls' side, Bhowmick Divyanshi dominated Group G1 with emphatic 3-0 victories against Chatterjee Mouboni and Satya Aspathi. Ainaz Adilgereyeva was equally impressive in Group G4, winning all matches without dropping a set.

The match of the day came from Group G5, where Ray Ahona staged a remarkable comeback from two sets down to defeat Singh Hiya 3-2. She later outlasted Qinle Xia in another five-set marathon.

Karmarkar Swara provided further excitement in Group G6 with consecutive comeback victories against Das Anwesha and Laurynne Cabardo. Elsewhere, Muralidharan Ananya controlled Group G2, while Paul Prateeti swept her Group G3 matches, including a crucial 3-0 win against former group leader Jitnada Unjit.

With group stage action now complete, the tournament moves into the knockout phase, where these impressive performers will battle for the U15 championship titles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)