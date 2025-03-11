Sao Paulo, Mar 11 (AP) Neymar's justification for missing a semifinal with Santos was criticized because he was seen at Carnival last week.

Santos lost to archrival Corinthians 2-1 on Sunday in the semifinals of the Sao Paulo state championship, and Neymar sat on the bench for all 90 minutes. On Monday, he said he had a minor injury without elaborating.

Days earlier, the striker was photographed at Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, the venue for the glitzy Carnival parade.

Neymar, who rejoined his boyhood club Santos in January, attended the Carnival parade only hours after being substituted in the second half of another Sao Paulo state championship match on March 2 because of an apparent left thigh injury.

He recently recovered from an ACL tear that sidelined him for more than one year.

Santos did not reveal Neymar had any injuries before Sunday's semifinal.

“All I wanted was to be on the pitch and help my teammates in some way,” Neymar said on Instagram. “But last Thursday I felt a discomfort that prevented me from being on the pitch. We took a test this morning and I ended up feeling it again.”

Santos coach Pedro Caixinha said he asked Neymar to stay on the bench despite the injury.

“It was just a discomfort, but it meant he couldn't participate. It was my request and he agreed to be with the squad,” Caixinha said in a news conference after his team's elimination. “He's a different player, he is enlightened and has fantastic energy. Neymar suffered a lot for not being able to participate in the game.”

Still, many pundits accused Neymar of not focusing on his career, which he is trying to revive at the Brazilian club following spells at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Hilal.

“He chose Carnival over the semifinal,” popular pundit Walter Casagrande Jr. said on his social media channels. “Neymar's behavior of the last five, six years has come back. He switches the professional side for pleasure and fun.”

Santos president Marcelo Texeira told local media that Neymar was examined several times from Friday to Sunday and all of them showed he was unfit to play against Corinthians.

“It is a precaution, we understood we shouldn't (play him)," Teixeira said. "It is not about the national team, it is because he had not conditions (to play). He is in a process of recovery. We need to understand that.”

Spanish newspaper Marca described the Brazilian player's week as “Neymar's saddest Carnival after being tossed by Barcelona; on the bench and knocked out.”

Later, amid the heavy criticism against its star player, Santos published a video of a tearful Neymar talking to his teammates in the dressing room before the semifinal.

“It is very hard to be out in moments like this. I am trying to control myself in every way, not show the sadness I am feeling,” the striker said. “If you can, run for me. I wish I could be with you, running for each of you. You don't know how desperate I am in my heart.”

The 33-year-old striker has three goals and three assists in seven matches for Santos since his return. Those stats convinced Brazil coach Dorival Jr. to recall him for World Cup qualifiers this month against Colombia and Argentina.

Neymar's next match for Santos is likely on March 29, after the international window, in the opening round of the Brazilian league against Vasco da Gama. Santos was promoted to the country's top league after its 2023 relegation. (AP) AM

