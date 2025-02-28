MSN – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar was one of the fierce attacking trio in recent history. They won a treble including league title and champions League in 2015. Interestingly, Neymar recently revealed that Real Madrid had also made massive offer for the star Brazilian allowing him to get triple the money he received at FC Barcelona. before his move to Barca. In recent podcast he provided reasons behind joining FC Barcelona as he said, I’d have made 3x more money at Real Madrid. Florentino always liked me. But Ronaldinho played there and I wanted to play with Messi”. More fascinating thing is that, Neymar is looking to return to FC Barcelona as per multiple reports. Neymar Eyeing Return to Barcelona, Club President Joan Laporta Puts Forward Two Conditions: Report.

Neymar Reveals Reasons Behind Choosing FC Barcelona Over Real Madrid

🚨🇧🇷 Neymar: “Real Madrid’s offer was a blank check, they told me I can have whatever I want... but I wanted Barça with my heart”, told @Podpah. “I’d have made 3x more money at Real Madrid. Florentino always liked me. But Ronaldinho played there and I wanted to play with Messi”. pic.twitter.com/wfelgmK0Ri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2025

