Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody praised Abdul Samad and said that the innings SRH's middle-order batter played against Rajasthan Royals (RR) could be a turning point in his career.

Samad pulled off an outstanding last-ball finish by hitting a six off Sandeep Sharma to help SRH win against the RR in Jaipur.

The 21-year-old was caught at far off with five runs needed off the last ball, but was given a reprieve because Sharma overstepped and was called for a no-ball.

"What Abdul Samad has got as a young, emerging player is a rare ability to hit the ball out of the ground. He reminds me of a young Yusuf Pathan. He's got that strength, power, and it's a very hard role to play," Moody, who worked with Samad in 2021 and 2022, said on ESPNcricinfo.

"I hope that it gives the management and the franchise confidence that they have got the right person because that is the hardest part. Forget about the player having confidence, you need the organisation - wherever you are - to have confidence in you, and I think if you look at his erratic selection over the last two years, I think that hopefully, this is the turning point for him," he added.

With 17 needed off the last over, Samson tossed the ball again to Sandeep Sharma. He nearly struck the first ball as Abdul Samad sliced one to short third man where Obed McCoy dropped it and conceded two. Samad then smashed a six next ball, over long-on where Root nearly pulled off a fantastic effort.

With 9 needed off 4, Sandeep finally nailed his yorker as Samad jammed it to long off and scampered through for a couple. The next one brought just a single as Samad mistimed his loft to long off. With six needed off two, Jansen flicked a low full toss straight to mid-wicket for just a single. The drama wasn't over yet.

With five needed off the last ball, Sandeep thought that he had Samad caught at long off, off the last ball and won the match but the buzzer went off at the ground for a no-ball and replays showed he had overstepped and the delivery was ruled as Nno ball. It was chaotic. With 4 needed off the last ball, Samad smashed it straight down the ground for a flat six to win a thriller for SRH. It was SRH's highest successful run chase in IPL. (ANI)

