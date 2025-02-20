Milan, Feb 20 (AP) Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer has a broken right thumb ahead of key games in Serie A and the Champions League.

Inter said the Swiss keeper's injury was revealed in tests on Thursday and “necessary therapy will be decided in the coming days.”

Also Read | AS Roma vs FC Porto, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Play-Off Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Thumb injuries can sideline goalkeepers for several weeks though no timetable was set by Inter for Sommer, who has started every Serie A and Champions League game this season.

The defending Serie A champion is second in the standings, trailing Napoli by two points, and travels to Naples at the end of next week. Inter first hosts Genoa on Saturday.

Also Read | Emma Raducanu Opens Up On Disturbing ‘Stalker’ Incident During WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2025, Raises Concerns After Man Gets Banned By Authority.

Sommer also could miss the Champions League round-of-16 games on March 4 or 5 then March 10 or 11. Inter will be drawn against Feyenoord or PSV Eindhoven when the pairings are made on Friday.

Sommer's backups are Raffaele Di Gennaro and Josep Martinez. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)