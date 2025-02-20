AS Roma welcome FC Porto in their second leg qualifying game for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw and the two sides will now plot their way through a tricky contest in Rome. The Italian side defeated Venezia in their last game and despite not being in the best of forms this season, they are well capable of coming alive on the European stage. For Porto, it has not been a smoot sailing in their domestic league, but they remain alive in the title race. They will need to do better than their performance at home in the previous leg. Mohamed Salah Becomes First Player To Score 15 Away EPL Goals in a Single Season for the Reds, Achieves Landmark During Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25 Match.

Bryan Cristante and Alexis Saelemaekers are the players missing out for AS Roma though suspension. Gianluca Mancini has trained with the first team after his ankle injury against Parma and is likely to play a part here. Leandro Paredes in midfield will have to play a key role as he will be the one maintaining the tempo of their gameplay.

Stephen Eustaquio, Tiago Djalo, Alan Varela, and Samu Aghehowa are all set to return for FC Porto after being rested. Marko Grujic and Martim Fernandes are injured and will not be available for selection. Diogo Costa in goal will need to be at his very best as he comes up against a formidable attack.

When is Roma vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

AS Roma will take on FC Porto in the second leg of the knockout phase play-off game of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season on Friday, February 21. The Roma vs FC Porto match will be played at Stadio Olimpico, Roma, Italy and it starts at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Roma vs FC Porto match viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Roma vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Roma vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League match on the Sony Ten Sport Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For more Roma vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Roma vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Roma vs FC Porto football match on the Sony Liv app and website. Hence, the live streaming of the Roma vs FC Porto UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV app. Roma will dominate this game and expect the hosts to secure a 2-1 win here.

