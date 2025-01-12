Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): The upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) is set to enthral fans in the country and worldwide with 7 teams from 7 continents battling it out in 24 thrilling matches for global cricketing supremacy here the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Speaking about the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), the founder of the ILC, Pradeep Sangwan said as quoted by the ILC press release, "The Intercontinental Legends Championship is more than a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's ability to unite the world. With Sony Network broadcasting the event, we're bringing this historic spectacle to millions of fans globally."

Also Read | January 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 13.

Echoing this enthusiasm, Umesh Kumar, MLA from Khanpur and CEO of the league, said as the release added, "This event is a milestone for cricket, and Dehradun is honoured to host such a historic tournament. With legends from every continent and Sony Network bringing it to fans worldwide, the Intercontinental Legends Championship is set to be a spectacle like no other."

With 7 continents, 7 teams, and 24 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport. Be part of the history-making journey from February 24 to March 9, 2025, as legends unite for the glory of the game in the heart of the Himalayas.

Also Read | Will Vinicius Jr Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Brazilian Star Featuring in Starting XI of El Clasico.

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) will be played in Dehradun from February 24 to March 9. The upcoming Championship featuring 7 teams from 7 continents will be Live on the Sony Network, ensuring cricket enthusiasts worldwide can witness every moment of this historic championship from the comfort of their homes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)