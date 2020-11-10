Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya said the team which will handle the pressure better will come out as the winner of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians are playing against Delhi Capitals in the final of the competition at the Dubai International Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be brimming with confidence as the franchise won all the three games they played against Delhi Capitals in this season.

"Pressure is good because it brings the best out of you. We have defeated them three times but I feel for the final, things change. You have to come and play at the best of your ability. I feel skill goes outside the window and it is all about how you handle the pressure," Hardik told the host broadcaster before the start of the final.

Hardik is also delighted with the way Mumbai Indians played throughout the season.

"For the first time, I felt that we have been fantastic throughout the season where we have won games comfortably. But I feel that, for the final, it is always a different story. You need to come here, take all the pressure, soak the pressure and deliver the things which you are supposed to deliver," he said.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the final.

Delhi Capitals have fielded an unchanged XI while Mumbai Indians have made one change. For Mumbai, Jayant Yadav comes in for Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

