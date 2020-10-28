Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

Mumbai are playing with the same eleven that played the last game.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: No Rohit Sharma for MI As Kieron Pollard Opts to Bowl, RCB Include Dale Steyn.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli made three changes to his side. Navdeep Saini misses out, Shivam Dube comes in. Josh Phillipe comes in for Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn comes in for Moeen Ali.

MI playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read | MI vs RCB Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Elects to Bowl First, Josh Philippe Replaces Aaron Finch for RCB.

RCB playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)