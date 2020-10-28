Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 48 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both Mumbai and Bangalore will be pushing for a win to inch closer to the playoffs spot. Meanwhile, Mumbai have won the toss and have opted field first. MI are unchanged while RCB have made few changes to their playing XIs. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma continues to be out of the playing XI due to an injury and thus Kieron Pollard is in charge. MI vs RCB Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

While Mumbai are on top of the IPL 2020 points table, Bangalore are on second spot. Both MI and RCB have 14 points from 11 matches and need one win to seal their playoffs berth.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

This is the second meeting between these two sides this season. In their previous clash, the match ended in a tie but RCB collected two valuable points after winning the Super Over.

