Sharjah [UAE], November 3 (ANI): After suffering a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said it was "probably our worst performance of the season".

Sent to bat first, Mumbai Indians put up a score of 149 runs on the board. SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played unbeaten knocks of 85 and 58 runs to easily chase down the target in the 18th over.

"Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season. We wanted to try a few things, it didn't go our way. We knew dew was going to play a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn't play good cricket today," Sharma told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Also, Sharma returned to action after missing a few games for the team due to a hamstring tear.

"I was happy to be back, it's been a while. I'm looking forward to playing few more games here, let's see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely," Sharma said.

With this victory, SRH sealed their playoff spot as the team now sits on the third position on the points table which is topped by Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians will now take on second-placed Delhi Capitals in the playoffs on Thursday.

Reflecting on the same, Sharma said: "They (Delhi) are a good side, so it will be a good challenge to face them. You want to leave this performance behind as quickly as possible. We'll get back to the drawing board and figure things out." (ANI)

