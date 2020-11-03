Sunrisers Hyderabad became the fourth and final team to qualify for the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs after defeating Mumbai Indians by ten wickets. Chasing a modest total of 150 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha didn’t put a foot wrong, raining boundaries and sixes all over the park. Although the absence of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah indeed made the MI bowling line-up looked fragile, nothing should be taken away from Warner and Saha, who scored unbeaten half-centuries as the Orange Army got over the line with as many as 17 balls to spare. SRH vs MI Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the match, SRH skipper David Warner elected to bowl first in Sharjah after winning the toss. The decision proved to be spot on as Rohit Sharma departed early. Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan did play some cameos, but the scoring rate was always on the lower side. However, Kieron Pollard again came to MI’s rescue and played a brilliant cameo. Despite losing wickets regularly at the other end, he continued his onslaught as Mumbai posted 149/8 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the match. IPL 2020 Playoffs Who Plays Who? Check Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

# David Warner becomes the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli to smash 500 fours in IPL.

# Sandeep Sharma dismissed Rohit Sharma for the fourth time in IPL.

# Warner became the third batsman to score 500 runs this season.

# Wriddhiman Saha scored his second half-century of the season.

# David Warner crossed 500-runs for the sixth time in an IPL season, most by any batsman.

# Kieron Pollard Completes 3000 runs in Indian Premier League.

With this SRH join Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the elite playoff list. Despite the loss, MI stayed atop of team standings and will meet DC in the first Qualifier on November 5. A day later (November 6), RCB and SRH will lock horns in Eliminator.

