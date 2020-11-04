Mohun Bagan fans have created quite a storm on social media ahead of the start of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season as ‘The Mariners’ look to defend the rich history of their club after the merger with ATK as it is now called ATK Mohun Bagan. The Maroon and Green faithful are not happy as their team’s identity is allegedly neglected ahead of the new ISL campaign and have started trending #RemoveATK on social media. ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan Take on Kerala Blasters in Opening Fixture, First Kolkata Derby on November 27.

The Kolkata club’s fans first expressed their displeasure after the jersey for ATK Mohun Bagan was released ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season. On the training kit, the words ‘Champions 2019-20’ were mentioned along with three stars, which signifies the achievements of ATK FC and their success in ISL. However, the patch completely ignored the 131-year-old history of Mohun Bagan AC.

Fans became even more miffed after the promotional video by ISL to showcase the formation of the new entity ‘ATK Mohun Bagan’. The clip didn’t’ go down well with the Maroon and Green’s fans as it was criticised for failing to recognise Mohun Bagan’s legacy and made it appear as both teams came into existence, six years ago.

Frustrated with this, Mohun Bagan fans, feeling disrespected, started trending #RemoveATK on social media as they asked the hierarchy to part ways with the brand ‘ATK’. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

A Religion

In Bengal the @Mohun_Bagan supporters worship their emblemlike God!It's the part of our emotions!How on earth you create ad like that!You could use littlebit professionalism and a bit seriousness to write a promo script! The jersey can't be disrespected,It's our skin#remove_ad pic.twitter.com/QviF8OKzwr — Misra (@misra_artistics) November 2, 2020

No Business

One Club

Only Mohun Bagan

We #Mariners want #OnlyMohunBagan nothing else. @RP_SanjivGoenka listen to the voice of millions of fan. They will not disappoint you during a match in stadium. But you need to remove #removeATK . Green Maroon the only colour. pic.twitter.com/aFIRElDPD0 — Sumon Maitreya (@MaitreyaSumon) November 3, 2020

Tradition

The Flag Bearers

ATK Mohun Bagan hierarchy responded to the plea fans as they try to calm the storm on social media. ‘Our senior Management has taken up all the issues very strongly with ISL who in turn have assured us that they will resolve them at the earlier’ said, director Debashis Dutta, in an official statement. ‘We respect your views and sentiments and continue to address all the other issues as well’ said the director in another statement.

