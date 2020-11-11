Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has vouched for Rohit Sharma being made the Indian captain in the shortest format of the game.

His remarks came as Mumbai Indians on Tuesday won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Vaughan also said that by making Rohit the T20 skipper, Kohli's burden can be eased off and he can continue leading the side in ODI and Test formats.

"Without question Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain, fantastic man-manager and leader and he knows exactly how to win T20 games, it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player, it's works for all other teams around the world," Vaughan tweeted.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. This is the fifth IPL title win for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

Rohit Sharma has won six IPL titles in total. He has won five as the leader of Mumbai Indians while he also won the title in 2009 for Deccan Chargers under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. (ANI)

