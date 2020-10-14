Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): He has himself won Rajasthan Royals quite a few games over the years and when Ben Stokes picked a young Rahul Tewatia for special mention ahead of Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Delhi Capitals, it meant the youngster has been playing well.

Speaking to the host broadcasters, Stokes went on to call Tewatia 'a very own Superman' of Rajasthan Royals. "Tewatia has been pretty much like a Superman for us, he has been a revelation for the team and he is oozing confidence at the moment," Stokes said.

Asked about the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, Stokes said: "We needed the win in our last game to get back on the road, hopefully, we can keep the momentum going. We need to take it one game at a time, we know the situation we are in, we know we need to win more games to give us a chance of qualifying for the playoffs."

While spinners have not really come into the games yet, Stokes believes that the wickets are starting to get slower. "I think as the tournament goes deeper, the pitches will slow down because of the amount of cricket that has been played," he pointed.

While the powerplay overs have always been crucial for teams, Stokes also believes that keeping wickets in the bag is important.

"The first six overs will be crucial but in T20 cricket, the more wickets you keep in hand, the more damage you can do at the end," he said. (ANI)

