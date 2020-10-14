Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals are here to battle it out with each other in the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Indian Premier League 2020 match will be looking forward to improving their performance in the second leg of the tournament. In this article, we shall look at the toss and playing XI report. So the news from the centre is that Delhi Capitals has won the toss and has elected to bat first. Tushar Despande will make a debut for the team Delhi Capitals. The playing XI report of both teams are given at the end of the article. The two teams have met each other 21 times in the IPL 2020 and the two teams have had a very interesting head-to-head record. DC vs RR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

The Rajasthan Royals have won 11 games so far in the tournament and the rest of the games are won by Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer so far has 245 runs in the tournament and is an important player of the team. Shreyas Iyer's team has three wins in its last five matches whereas, Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals has won only one game from their last five games. Delhi Capitals are on number two of the IPL 2020 points table whereas the Rajasthan Royals are on the seventh spot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).