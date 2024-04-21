Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 21 (ANI): In an exciting clash between two batting powerhouses, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

This will be the Royals' fifth and final match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season, having won three and lost one in their previous encounters here.

The Royals registered a stunning two-wicket win away at Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game last week. Jos Buttler's unbeaten century along with Rovman Powell's cameo helped the Royals equal the highest successful run-chase in the IPL, helping the side get to 224 runs. Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen picked up two wickets each for the Royals.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by nine runs in their last outing at Mohali on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals continue their reign on top of the IPL 2024 standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.677. The Royals have won six matches and lost one. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have played seven games this season, winning three and losing four. MI are currently sixth in the IPL standings with six points and an NRR of -0.133.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been a constant presence in the top-five wicket-takers list in IPL 2024, with 12 wickets from seven matches for the Royals this season. He is just one wicket away from becoming the first-ever IPL player to get to 200 wickets. This milestone will be the key moment of the game and everyone will have their eyes on the veteran spinner.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)

