New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players on Thursday departed for the UAE as the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 inches closer.

"And we are off! See you soon, UAE," the franchise tweeted.

Kings XI Punjab players also left for the UAE on Thursday. Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami had shared a picture of himself in a flight and he captioned the post as: "Apne Munde, off to Dubai."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will reach Dubai on Friday. "RCB team will reach Dubai on August 21 and start a 3-week camp with Indian and International Players in collaboration with Mike Hesson and Simon Katich from August 29 onwards," RCB had said in a statement.

Also, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that the franchise will leave for the UAE on Friday.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release had stated.

The IPL 2020 was originally slated to be played from March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

