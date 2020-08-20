Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs will face each other in the sixth match of the latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The match will be played at the Bria Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad on August 21, 2020 (early Friday morning). Both teams won their opening game so their season and will be looking to make it consecutive wins. Fans searching for live streaming of TKR vs JAM in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions are started their new season with a win over Guyana Amazon Warriors. Sunil Narine was brilliant in the game he scored a half-century and took two crucial wickets. Meanwhile, Jamaica Tallawahs got the better of St Lucia Zouks in their opening game thanks to cameos from Glenn Phillips and Asif Ali. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When and Where is CPL Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs T20 Match?

The sixth match of CPL T20 takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 20, 2020. The match will start at 03:00 am as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 05:30 pm.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website.

