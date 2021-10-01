Sharjah [UAE], September 30 (ANI): After qualifying for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni expressed gratitude towards the fans who kept supporting the side despite the poor run in the last edition.

CSK was the first team to get knocked out in IPL 2020 and on Thursday the Dhoni-led side became the first team to qualify for the playoffs after defeating SRH by six wickets.

"It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won't always win games and a lot didn't go our way last time, and it's important not to make excuses and we have done that this year," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation.

"Not much needs to be said of the fans, who have supported us through thick and thin and I'm glad we have repaid their faith," he added.

CSK defeated SRH by six wickets despite a late wobble on Thursday. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scored 45 and 41 runs respectively before Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni took CSK over the line in the final over.

"The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they've taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit," said Dhoni.

"The bounce of the wicket was different - instead of knee height, it was shin height, and once the batsmen figured out that they have to hit straight, they succeeded," he further said.

"The bowlers tried to swing it upfront and got hit straight when they pitched it up too much, but then adjusted very well. I told the bowlers that they needed to exploit the conditions in today's game. If the odd ball stopped early on, it started coming onto the bat later," Dhoni added.

CSK will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. (ANI)

