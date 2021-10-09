Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has said the postponement of IPL 2021 in May this year hampered the rhythm of the team.

Mumbai Indians on Friday finished the IPL 2021 at fifth position. The side ended their IPL 2021 campaign with a 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to perform. I wouldn't call it pressure. More than anything, it is the expectation. What we have created as a group stands out in the last 5-6 years," said Rohit during the post-match presentation.

"It was very tough to drop some players. But we had an on-and-off season. We had a fabulous run as a franchise. We can be very proud of what we have created. We were just getting into the momentum of winning games in Delhi, and then there was a break in between. Once we came here, there was a collective failure as a group," he added.

Mumbai Indians had scored 235 in 20 overs against SRH on the back of blistering performances from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit lavished praise on Ishan Kishan and said he batted the way Mumbai Indians wanted him to bat.

"But very happy with the win today; we gave everything, and I am sure it was entertaining for the fans too. [To the Mumbai fans] They have been the 12th man. They have always stood by us," said Rohit.

"Little disappointed we couldn't go through. Ishan Kishan is a very talented player, just the right position to bat is crucial. He just batted the way we want Ishan to," he signed off. (ANI)

