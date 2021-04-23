Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI): Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League encounter here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

At the time of toss, Rahul said, "We're going to bowl first. I think we lacked cricket smartness in the last game. When we lost early wickets the middle-order should have realised that it wasn't a 170 wicket. We need to learn from that. The pitch does look sticky and damp and it could get better to bat on later. Just one change: Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Murugan Ashwin."

On the other hand, MI captain Rohit Sharma said: "We were going to bat first anyway. When we came here we saw some dew so hopefully, there shouldn't be any dew. It was just a small niggle on my calf and it looks good now. We are unchanged."

Punjab has lost their last three games while defending champions Mumbai are also coming after a loss against Delhi Capitals.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

