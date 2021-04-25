Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals' opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has said that he just wanted to give his best against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and help his side register a win in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sanju Samson and David Miller played unbeaten knocks of 42 and 24 respectively as Rajasthan Royals defeated KKR by six wickets with seven balls to spare on Saturday here at the Wankhede Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube also chipped in with 22 runs each to guide Rajasthan to a comfortable victory.

"It was a great feeling when I went out to bat, I had heard that I was going to play against KKR. I just wanted to give my best and I just wanted to play for the team and help the side win. It is pretty good to be playing at Wankhede because this is my home ground, I am really happy about this," Jaiswal told David Miller in a video posted on the IPL website.

"Actually, when I dropped the catch, I thought it's okay because I worked really hard in the practice, I work really hard on my fielding, people can drop catches, everyone was telling me that it will be okay and everyone was motivating me. Sometimes it happens, everyone was cheering me up and it did motivate me. It was pretty good for me," he added.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals restrict KKR to 133/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For Sanju Samson-led side, Chris Morris scalped four wickets. For KKR, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik played knocks of 36 and 25 respectively.

Rajasthan Royals has now moved to the sixth place in the points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. (ANI)

