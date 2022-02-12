Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Cricket presenter Charu Sharma will replace Hugh Edmeades who collapsed on stage mid way during the Indian Premier League 2022 auction proceedings on Saturday here in Bengaluru.

Edmeades, the IPL auctioneer collapsed when the bidding for Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was going on. A medical team attended to him immediately after the incident and he is now stable, the IPL informed adding that Charu Sharma will continue with the auction proceedings for the day.

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," IPL tweeted.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore. (ANI)

