The top two of the Italian Serie A clash in a game that promises to be a thrill a minute ride for the fans. A point separates league leaders Inter Milan from second-placed Napoli with the latter hosting Nerazzurri tonight. Napoli in turn are tied with AC Milan on points and only a superior goal difference sees them leapfrog Milan. If things continue to remain feisty as they have been so far, we are heading for a three-horse race for the right to be crowned the champions of Italy. Inter Milan brushed off AS Roma 2-0 after a defeat against AC Milan put a pit stop in their title charge. Opponents Napoli have won their last three matches and will be confident ahead of the tie. Napoli versus Inter Milan will be streamed on the Voot app from 10:30 PM IST. Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22: Olivier Giroud Leads the Rossoneri Comeback (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Kalidou Koulibaly will likely start on the bench for Napoli after just returning from the AFCON as the champion of Africa. Adam Ounas will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest while Hirving Lozano has been ruled out. Stanislav Lobotka and Fabian Ruiz should sit deep and protect the back four. Victor Osimhen is the lone striker for the hosts and will look forward to some good setup play from the likes of Piotr Zielinksi.

Joaquin Correa and Robin Gosens are out injured for Inter Milan while Alessandro Bastoni’s red card against AC Milan rules him out. Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko are the two-man front line for the visitors. Marcelo Brozovic, Hakkan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella are big-game players and Inter bank heavily on the trio.

When is Napoli vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Napoli vs Inter match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. The game will be held on February 12, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Napoli vs Inter match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Napoli vs Inter, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Inter match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

Inter Milan have lost just once in their last nine games against Napoli. Expect the two sides to play out a draw here.

