Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons that young Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman Tilak Varma is a bright investment for the franchise and the talented cricketer is going to offer his services to them for the next ten years in the IPL.

Varma - the 19-year-old left-handed batsman - has done exceedingly well for the five-time champions in the ongoing 15th edition of IPL.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Pathan said: "Whenever a youngster does well he starts believing that he belongs here and once, he gets the confidence, he looks to cement his position in the team. We are seeing the same with Tilak Varma. He's a talented left-hand middle-order batsman, who is worth gold in cricket."

"Every team looks to have a left-hander because he plays spin at ease, they have that natural ability to handle those angles from leg-spinners and left-arm spinners. This young hero will become a superhero for MI if he continues to play like this. He'll play for the franchise for the next ten years."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also praised Mumbai Indians for showing faith in young talents like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis who are showing glimpses of greatness and felt the duo would represent the team for the next ten years.

Harbhajan said: "Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma are like investments for the Mumbai Indians. MI has invested correctly in these young talents and will reap the benefits for many years. Brevis and Tilak have shown glimpses of their talent and they are going to don the MI jersey for the next ten years."

"We have witnessed some unbelievable talent in this competition and the confidence which these youngsters are showing is simply outstanding," the former spinner added.

In a clash of two teams who have struggled throughout the tournament, Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Both sides have faced a string of defeats in the IPL. While bottom-placed MI are out of playoffs contention, KKR have a very slim chance of making it. (ANI)

