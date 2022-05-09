Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans face off against each other in a crucial match at the top of the table in match 57 of IPL 2022. The clash will be played at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune on May 10, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you the LSG vs GT betting odds along with the win predictions. LSG vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 57.

The newcomers to IPL have been sensational this season and find themselves at the top of the points table, level on points and separated by net run rate. Both the teams will aim to emerge as the outright leaders and secure a playoff berth when they meet in Pune. The only other meeting between the sides came earlier in the season. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs GT Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are placed even. Bet365 have not picked a favourite between the two sides as they have odds of 1.90 against them

LSG vs GT Win Predictions

LSG vs GT (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Gujarat Titans, despite suffering back to back defats are the slight favourites against Lucknow Super Giants, who are on a four-game winning run. GT have a 51% chance of coming away with maximum points compared to LSG's 49% in the encounter.

