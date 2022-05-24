Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): A fighting half-century by Jos Buttler guided Rajasthan Royals to 188/6 in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans here at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

In-form Englishman batter Jos Buttler smashed 89 off 56 balls while skipper Sanju Samson played a good hand of 47 runs off 26 balls for Rajasthan Royals. Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Hardik Pandya scalped one wicket each for Gujarat Titans.

Put in to bat first, Rajasthan Royals had a decent start as their score read 55/1 after the powerplay.

The first wicket of the night fell in the 2nd over. Yash Dayal removed Yashasvi Jaiswal after the RR opener drove the ball to the bounce and nicked it to the keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Sanju Samson then joined opener Jos Buttler on the crease as the duo started clocking runs for Rajasthan. On the second last ball of the 10th over, skipper Sanju departed after Sai Kishore got the better of him for 47.

Devdutt Padikkal was then removed by GT skipper Hardik Pandya in the 15th over while Mohammad Shami dismissed Shimron Hetmyer in the penultimate over. Amid falling wickets, Buttler continued smashing GT bowlers out of the park.

Jos Buttler ended up with 89 off 57 as 58 come off the last four to take RR to 188. It took till the last ball of the 19th over for Jos Buttler to get his first six.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 188/6 (Jos Buttler 89, Sanju Samson 47; Hardik Pandya 1-14). (ANI)

