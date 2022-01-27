Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction next month, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday launched the 'KKR mock auction,' a unique activity that will allow all KKR fans to experience the workings of an actual event.

According to KKR, fans across the globe can send in their suggestions and strategies to pick the best players in the mock auction. The fans would be guided on participating in it via the team's website.

"The Mock Auction is yet another step towards our commitment of bringing the game closer to our fans. There is a lot of curiosity amongst the fans about the auction process, and it's great that they get an opportunity to participate and engage with people who are a crucial part of the actual auction," said Venky Mysore, CEO, and MD of KKR.

"It would be amazing to see the suggestions shared by our fans, and I look forward to interacting with them during this process," he added.

To prepare the fans for the Mock Auction, KKR's think tank will be giving out two exclusive Masterclass Lessons (on January 29 and 31) via LIVE Sessions on the franchise's Social Media Channels explaining the working dynamics of an IPL auction.

The entries will have to be sent via a video, of which the Top 30 will be selected. These selected fans will form ten teams of three people each, and fight it out in the rounds designed for the mock auction.

KKR said five lucky winners of the mock auction will get a chance to interact with the franchise's think-tank to discuss their suggestions for KKR's 2022 squad. (ANI)

