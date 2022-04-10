Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga expressed happiness after his spell helped his team register a win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Hasaranga and Harshal Patel scalped two wickets each while Akash Deep settled for one and restricted Mumbai to 151/6.

"Definitely happy with my performance, but happier with the team's win. Normally my googly turns more than leg-break, so I like to bowl googlies more than leg-spin. We got some good talent, whenever I get a chance I am ready to take it," said Hasaranga in a post-match presentation.

RCB opener Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 48 as they chased down the target of 152 with nine balls left. Earlier, RCB bowlers restricted five-time champions MI to 151/6. This is Mumbai Indians' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022. (ANI)

