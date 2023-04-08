Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Veteran Indian leg break spinner Amit Mishra stole the show with his economical spell against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants (127/5) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (121/8) by five wickets to register their second win of the season in three matches at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mishra kept SRH's scoring rate in check in the middle overs with his skills and gave Rahul Tripathi no room to freely score boundaries. Tripathi lost his wicket to Yash Thakur and Mishra followed up by picking up the wicket of Washington Sundar 16(28).

SRH soon surrendered to their fate as Mishra lured Adil Rashid to go for the maximum, but Rashid failed to clear the boundary due to the lack of pace. Mishra ended the game with 2/23 in 4 overs.

"I am feeling good. I have done a lot of hard work on my bowling and fielding. I know if I bowl faster it is easy to score for the batsmen. I try to vary my bowling. I try to do everything efficiently," Amit Mishra said after the match.

Even at the age of 40 Mishra gave it his all on the field. His commitment level was evident in the 18th over as he ran and made a dive to send Rahul Tripathi back to the pavilion.

SRH could only manage to put up a score of 121/8 in 20 overs in the first innings.

Chasing a modest 122-run target Lucknow Super Giants got off to a quick start with skipper KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers capitalizing on every scoring opportunity coming their way.

Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi brought Sunrisers back in the game dismissing Mayers for 13 from 14 balls as LSG lost their first wicket for 35.

In the next over Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Deepak Hooda caught and bowled for 7 as the hosts lost their second wicket for 45 in six overs.

Just when it seemed that Lucknow would comfortably chase down the target Umran Malik broke the 55-run partnership between the two dismissing Krunal Pandya for 34 from 23 balls.

With just 8 needed to win Adil Rashid gave a back-to-back blow to hosts Lucknow dismissing KL Rahul leg-before wicket for 35 and dismissing Romario Shepherd to a golden duck to leave them struggling at 114/5.

It turned out to be too little too late for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Nicholas Pooran went on to hit the winning run as Lucknow Super Giants registered their second win in three matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their second consecutive match and are still in search of their first win this season. (ANI)

