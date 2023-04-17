Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan is set to join his team Lucknow Super Giants for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2023. He missed the starting games due to his shoulder injury.

A young fast bowler impressed everyone in the IPL season of 2022. He was influential for LSG in the season where he took 14 scalps in nine matches with the best bowling figures of 4/16. He had taken wickets with an average of 14.07 and an economy of 5.97.

Mohsin was first bought by Mumbai Indians in 2018 but he got the match opportunity when LSG bought the pacer at Rs 20 lakhs in the IPL auction 2022.

Mohsin would be another added to the pace and medium pacer options of Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur and Naveen-ul-Haq.

LSG in their previous match had faced Punjab Kings where they lost to Punjab by 2 wickets in Lucknow on Saturday.

LSG posted 159/8 in their 20 overs after being put to bat first by PBKS. KL Rahul found form, scoring 74 in 56 consisting of eight fours and a six. Kyle Mayers (29), Krunal Pandya (18) and Marcus Stoinis (15) made some other notable contributions for their side to help them reach a modest total. They failed to convert their solid starts into impactful knocks.

Yudhvir Singh was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, taking 2/19 in three overs. Mark Wood took 2/35 in his four overs. Ravi Bishnoi also got two scalps while Krisnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya got one wicket each.

In this season, LSG are placed second in the points table with three wins in their hands out of five matches. Their next clash will be with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Yudhvir Singh. (ANI)

