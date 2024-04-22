Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): Former India batter Harbhajan Singh feels Dinesh Karthik's decision to turn down the single in the climax of their game against Kolkata Knight Riders proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their 1-run defeat at the iconic Eden Gardens in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

After Kohli's dismissal was surrounded by controversy, Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52) pulled RCB back into the thick of the action as they forged a 102-run stand on Sunday.

In the 19th over, Karn Sharma and Karthik were at the crease and the veteran batter avoided taking a single on three deliveries.

Karthik went on to score a six and a four before losing his wicket to Andre Russell on the final ball delivery of the over.

Karn Sharma set the tone of the game by smoking the ball into the stands four times, three of them coming in the final over off Mitchell Starc. However, RCB ended up falling short by one run in their chase of 223.

"I feel DK was a very important player in this match. Karn (Sharma) came in and struck three sixes, while they were batting Karthik missed two to three singles and I feel that it proved costly for RCB. If he had taken those singles then maybe this situation wouldn't have unfolded. They only needed one run, small things matter. At that time you feel you want to finish the game and Karthik has the ability to finish off the game. However, when you don't win the game you remember such things and I feel Karthik would think about taking that single," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Summarizing the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt's explosive 48 in 14 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, provided the two-time champions with some extra runs in the powerplay.

Wickets were falling from the other end continuously, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six), Rinku Singh (24 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six), Andre Russell (27* in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and Ramandeep Singh (24* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributed just enough to take them to 222/6 in their 20 overs.

RCB lost Virat Kohli (18) and Faf Du Plessis (7) early. A 102-run partnership between Will Jacks (55 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Rajat Patidar (52 in 23 balls, with three fours and five sixes) helped RCB bounce back. But their efforts weren't enough to seal off the game for RCB. (ANI)

