As the intense Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between KKR and RCB ended Virat Kohli was walking back to the dressing but stopped to have a chat with the umpire. While this was happening KKR batsman Rinku Singh came in and stood beside Virat while the chat was going on. As the video of the whole situation took over social media by storm fans are saying that, "Rinku Singh chased Virat Kohli to collect another bat". Videos
IPL 2024: Fans Speculate Rinku Singh Chased Virat Kohli To Collect Another Bat As RCB Star Discusses His Controversial Dismissal vs KKR With Umpire
Rinku Singh didn't left his pursuit of getting another bat from Virat Kohli as per the fans. Scroll down to have a look at what do fans have to say about the situation.
Watch Video Here
Yahan RCB has lost 7 out of 8, Virat is fuming as he was not out & Rinku Singh is waiting to collect Kohli’s bat 😅pic.twitter.com/rJrjUnv5BP— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 21, 2024
Rinku bechara
Rinku bechara bat lene peeche2 ghum rha😭 https://t.co/p4jtpetUxL— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 21, 2024
Rinku Singh trying hard
Rinku Singh trying hard to get bat from Virat Kohli 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxL6YvFQZU— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 21, 2024
Rinku Singh’s Determined Pursuit for the Bat
"Rinku Singh's determined pursuit for the bat from Virat Kohli is both amusing and heartwarming! 😅❤️ #CricketFun #ViratKohli" pic.twitter.com/QM3BThVe3h— Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) April 21, 2024
But Rinku Singh LG Raha Hai Bat Leke Hii Manega
Virat Kohli had a chat with the umpire.
In the end it looks like umpire realised his mistake but ab kya fayda 😭
But Rinku Singh lg raha hai bat leke hii manega 😂#ViratKohli #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ZzPPSDSkfW— AB 🚩 (@abtweets_x) April 21, 2024
