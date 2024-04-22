IPL 2024: Fans Speculate Rinku Singh Chased Virat Kohli To Collect Another Bat As RCB Star Discusses His Controversial Dismissal vs KKR With Umpire

As the intense Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between KKR and RCB ended Virat Kohli was walking back to the dressing but stopped to have a chat with the umpire. While this was happening KKR batsman Rinku Singh came in and stood beside Virat while the chat was going on. As the video of the whole situation took over social media by storm fans are saying that, "Rinku Singh chased Virat Kohli to collect another bat". Rinku Singh Informs Virat Kohli Of Breaking His Gifted Bat, Video of the Duo's Hilarious Conversation Over It Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

Yahan RCB has lost 7 out of 8, Virat is fuming as he was not out & Rinku Singh is waiting to collect Kohli’s bat 😅pic.twitter.com/rJrjUnv5BP— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 21, 2024

Rinku bechara

Rinku bechara bat lene peeche2 ghum rha😭 https://t.co/p4jtpetUxL— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 21, 2024

Rinku Singh trying hard

Rinku Singh trying hard to get bat from Virat Kohli 😅❤️ pic.twitter.com/dxL6YvFQZU— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 21, 2024

Rinku Singh’s Determined Pursuit for the Bat

"Rinku Singh's determined pursuit for the bat from Virat Kohli is both amusing and heartwarming! 😅❤️ #CricketFun #ViratKohli" pic.twitter.com/QM3BThVe3h— Hemant ( Sports Active ) (@hemantbhavsar86) April 21, 2024

But Rinku Singh LG Raha Hai Bat Leke Hii Manega

Virat Kohli had a chat with the umpire.

In the end it looks like umpire realised his mistake but ab kya fayda 😭

But Rinku Singh lg raha hai bat leke hii manega 😂#ViratKohli #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/ZzPPSDSkfW— AB 🚩 (@abtweets_x) April 21, 2024

