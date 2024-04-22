IPL 2024: Fans Speculate Rinku Singh Chased Virat Kohli To Collect Another Bat As RCB Star Discusses His Controversial Dismissal vs KKR With Umpire

Rinku Singh didn't left his pursuit of getting another bat from Virat Kohli as per the fans. Scroll down to have a look at what do fans have to say about the situation.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 22, 2024 12:18 PM IST

As the intense Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between KKR and RCB ended Virat Kohli was walking back to the dressing but stopped to have a chat with the umpire. While this was happening KKR batsman Rinku Singh came in and stood beside Virat while the chat was going on. As the video of the whole situation took over social media by storm fans are saying that, "Rinku Singh chased Virat Kohli to collect another bat".  Videos

Watch Video Here

Rinku bechara

Rinku Singh trying hard

Rinku Singh’s Determined Pursuit for the Bat

But Rinku Singh LG Raha Hai Bat Leke Hii Manega

