Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Hardik returned to MI after two seasons with Gujarat, having guided GT to the title in 2022. The all-rounder took over as captain of the MI when Rohit Sharma stepped down, with Shubman Gill filling the void at GT.

Umesh Yadav, Omarzai and Spencer Johnson are all set to make their debut for Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians.

Speaking at the time of toss, Pandya said, "We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a decent track, might get better if dew comes. Feels good to be back. My birthplace is in Gujarat, very grateful to this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, happy to be back. It's been two weeks we started the camp. Boys are eager to perform. We had wonderful practice matches. The excitement is a different feeling. We have four quicks, three spinners and seven batters. Making sure all the departments are looked after."

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill said, "Feels exciting to captain in a stadium where I have enjoyed a lot of success. The support has been tremendous. I was a week prior before this game, played a practice match. We have got three players making debuts for GT - Umesh, Johnson and Omarzai."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah and Luke Wood.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Spencer Johnson. (ANI)

