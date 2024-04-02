Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

KL Rahul returned as LSG captain while Reece Topley replaced Alzarri Joseph for RCB in the playing XI.

Lucknow Super Giants come into this fixture on the back of an impressive win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). On the other hand, Bengaluru lost two games while defending totals and won one while chasing and came into the match after facing a seven-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB are at the ninth spot in the points table with one victory in three matches, while LSG are at the sixth spot with one win in two games.

Speaking at the toss, Faf du Plessis said, "We are going to chase. The previous game we played in here first innings was slower. In some places, it is patchy and dry. It's really important to find some answers. We have had some really good conversations. It would be good if you keep learning from the mistakes. There is a touch of moisture and let's see how it goes. Topley comes in for Alzarri."

At the time of toss, LSG captain KL Rahul said, "It is a bit different. Been used to coming here and walking into the home dressing room, bit different when I walk into the visiting dressing room. We have shown character in both games. Everyone is chipping in and that gives you a lot of confidence, we need to keep doing that and keep getting better. Some of the guys have gotten better with their skills since season one, the combination is coming well as a team. Now we need to put some runs on the board and put pressure on the oppositon. More than the victory everyone was talking about Mayank's pace, he has been with us since the first season and was unlucky to miss out last season with an injury. Just one change - Moshin Khan has a sore back and Yash Thakur comes in."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mayank Yadav. (ANI)

