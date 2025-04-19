Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] April 19 (ANI): After a flying start from Delhi Capitals (DC) batters KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel, followed by a impactful innings of Ashutosh Sharma at the end powered DC to 203/8 against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

After winning the toss, GT skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl.

Also Read | WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees: Here's Full List of Wrestling Legends Honoured Ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair opened the innings for DC and smashed 16 runs off Mohammed Siraj in the first over. Arshad Khan removed Porel in the second over for 18 (9), his brief cameo including three fours and a six.

KL Rahul joined Nair in the middle, Siraj playing his 100th IPL match, was taken on the charge by GT batter, and he conceded 33 runs in his first two overs. Prasidh Krishna removed KL Rahul with a slower ball for 28 in the 5th over. DC skipper Axar Patel joined Nair at the crease.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Celta Vigo, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

DC finished on 73/2 after the power-play, this is the best power-play score for 31(18) Delhi in this IPL season. Krishna gave GT two important breakthrough, he removed Karun Nair also for 31(18)in the 9th over.

After 10 overs, DC were 105/3, Axar Patel 14* and Tristan Stubbs 8*, Axar and Stubbs brought up their 50-partnership in the 14th over, both batters contentedly rotated the strike. Axar and Stubbs took on GT veteran spinner Rashid Khan in his last over, smashing him for two sixes.

Siraj removed Stubbs in the 15th over for 31 (21), his innings included two fours and a six. Ashutosh Sharma joined DC skipper in the middle. Krishna removed Axar Patel in his last over, for 39 (32), his innings included, a four and two sixes.

Vipraj Nigam joined Ashutosh in the 18th over, Krishna took back-to-back wickets, as Vipraj nicks to the first slip and Jos Butler takes a blinder. The impact sub for DC - Donovan Ferreira came to the crease to face the hat-trick ball. Ashutosh Sharma fought back after he smashed two sixes in Krishna's last over.

DC impact sub didn't make any impact with the bat, he also managed to score 1 before falling to Ishant Sharma.

Sai Kishore bowled a brilliant last over, as he gave only nine runs and removed Ashutosh Sharma for 37(19), his innings included two fours and three sixes.

Prasidh Krishna (4/41) was the pick of the bowlers for GT Siraj, Arshad, Kishore, and Ishant Sharma took a wicket each.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals ( 203/8 Axar Patel 39, Ashutosh Sharma 37; Prasidh Krishna (4/41). Vs Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)