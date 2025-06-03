Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) is bound to get a new champion on Tuesday in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), two teams that have never savoured the sweet taste of lifting the coveted title in the tournament's 18-year history, will be the new champions.

Punjab, who finished first in the table standings against Bengaluru, who followed in at second spot, have been two of the most consistent sides in the 18th season of the cash-rich league. Till now, seven teams have etched their names in the winner list, one of them is now defunct (Deccan Chargers), and two of them weren't even a part of the tournament (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans) when the league began in 2008.

But Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never won once. RCB has stormed into the IPL final thrice (2009, 2011, 2016) and returned home without a trophy. On the other hand, Punjab earned a spot in the final for the first time in 11 years. In 2014, Punjab stormed its way into the final but fell short against the eventual winners, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Bengaluru and Punjab have played 36 IPL matches against each other so far. So far, nothing separates the two as both teams have won 18 each. En route to the final, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1, with Philip Salt smashing a solid 56-run knock. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings reached the final by overcoming Mumbai Indians by five wickets, powered by Shreyas Iyer's crucial 87-run innings.

However, under the dynamic duo of head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab has turned into a match-winning machine. Punjab has been consistent throughout the season and finished at the top with 19 points and nine victories.

With the bat, captain Shreyas Iyer has led from the front and spearheaded the attack with 603 runs in 16 innings, including six fifties, averaging 54.81. On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh led the Punjab assault with 18 wickets in 15 innings, with an average of 8.79 and an economy of 18.11.

Bengaluru's batting mainstay, Virat Kohli, has scored the most runs in the current edition, with an impressive tally of 614 runs in 14 innings, eight fifties, and an average of 55.81. Josh Hazlewood has dazzled with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for RCB in this IPL season, with 21 wickets in 11 innings, an average of 15.80, and an economy of 8.30.

Punjab registered its biggest win in terms of runs against RCB in the 2011 season when Adam Gilchrist's sizzling 106 and Shaun Marsh's unbeaten 79 powered them to a daunting 232/2 at Dharamshala. In reply, RCB were bowled out for 121 in the chase as PBKS registered a 111-run win.

On the other hand, Bengaluru's biggest win in terms of runs against Punjab dates back to the 2015 season. Fuelled by a 57-ball 117 courtesy of 'Universal Boss' Chris Gayle, RCB powered its way to 226/3 in Bengaluru before forcing PBKS to bundle out on a mere 88 to register a 138-run, the lowest total in the fixture.

Punjab's longest winning streak against RCB is five matches, which took place between the 2012 and 2014 seasons. Meanwhile, RCB's longest stretch of victories against PBKS occurred between the 2018 and 2019 seasons when they won four matches on the trot. They also won four consecutive games between 2008 and 2009.

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Seifert, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim David, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh. (ANI)

