Mumbai, April 24: Mumbai Indians (MI) and India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed 300 T20 wickets, becoming the only fourth Indian bowler to reach the milestone. Bumrah reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Uppal Stadium. During the match, Bumrah delivered a spell of 1/39 in four overs. He also got the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen, who had performed a remarkable rescue act for SRH. In five matches in the IPL 2025 so far, Bumrah has taken five wickets at an average of 31.60, with best figures of 2/25. Yesterday’s IPL Match Result: Who Won SRH vs MI Indian Premier League 2025 Match 41?.

Now, Bumrah has 300 wickets in 238 matches, with best figures of 5/10. He has joined Ravichandran Ashwin (315 wickets in 331 matches), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (318 wickets in 302 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (373 scalps) in an elite company of Indian bowlers who have taken 300 wickets.

He has also levelled with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians (MI) with 170 wickets. In 138 matches, Bumrah has taken 170 scalps at an average of 22.78, with best figures of 5/10. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Rohit Sharma Second Indian Batsman To Complete 12,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. The five-time champions had SRH down and out at 35/5, but a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen (71 in 44 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Abhinav Manohar (43 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) took MI to 143/8 in their 20 overs. Trent Boult was MI's top wicket-taker with 4/26 in four overs. Deepak also picked 2/12 in four overs. Pandya and Bumrah got a wicket each.

