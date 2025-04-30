Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

PBKS has emerged as one of the stronger sides this season, securing five wins from nine games. They are currently placed fifth in the points table.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings had a turbulent campaign, with only two victories in nine matches. They are at the bottom of the table.

"We're going to bowl first. We'll focus on our process. Our preparations have been intact. Boys are in high spirits and looking forward for a great game. Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far," Iyer said after winning the toss.

"I don't know I'm coming for the next game (laughs). One of the things is the pride factor. Majority of the games you play at home. Home advantage is very important which we haven't been able to capitalise on. Same team. We've been a side where we don't make a lot of changes. But this season we've made a lot of changes. Reason is simple. If most of your players are doing well, then you chop and change 1-2 players. But this season it hasn't worked for us. It's also the first season after a fresh auction. So you have something in mind but you have to see where a batter is suited better," CSK skipper MS Dhoni said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

